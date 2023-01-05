—

Jump on into Melbourne’s biggest and most inclusive queer pool party! Enjoy the 1980s theme in celebration of the Queer Pool Party’s 40th anniversary. All genders, ages and sexualities are welcome. As Water Polo Victoria and Melbourne Surge splash down in the pool, enjoy dancing to the music poolside with the special DJ guest! The event will be hosted by drag legend, Jacqui Meoff, so be sure to expect a fun afternoon at Melbourne’s biggest ever queer pool party! Bring your sunnies and a towel and dive into the queer summer fun!

Where: Prahran Aquatic Centre, 41 Essex St, Prahran

When: January 29, 12pm

Tickets: from $13.50