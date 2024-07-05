Queer Popstar Madison Beer Announces First Ever Australian Tour

This post also appeared on CityHub.

By ASPEN ABNER

Madison Beer has been making waves since her debut at 12 years old, and for the first time ever she’ll be heading to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to debut her new tour The Encore.

The young popstar, who came out as bisexual in 2020 and has fostered a queer fanbase (see the overt references to Jennifer’s Body in the music video for Make You Mine), will begin her tour of Australia’s east coast on Wednesday August 28th at The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane. She’ll then perform at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday August 30th before finishing up at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Monday September 2nd.

Her tracks Reckless, Selfish, Sweet Relief and her latest release, Make You Mine has amassed 2.4 billion streams worldwide with the count rising every day. Make You Mine is one of her highest Spotify streaming debuts, being on the Billboard TikTok Top 50 since the song’s release in April 2024.

Her music is a blend of pop, R&B and soul, combined with powerful, emotional lyrics. Her music and performances offer something for everyone to enjoy.

She has recently released her second album Silence Between Songs, where she wrote and co-produced all tracks. This album explores themes of growth, reflection and introspection, which deliver a distinct and sensational audio experience.

Madison Beer is known in the industry for always writing her own songs, producing, directing and creating her own music videos. On top of that, her songs tackle difficult topics such as mental health, grief and heartbreak while still making you want to sing along.

It’s no wonder Madison has accrued over 65 million followers on social media, making her one of the most influential people of her generation.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster and ​ticketek.com.au.