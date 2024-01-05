Rapper Boosie Badazz Claims He Walked Out Of The Color Purple Movie Over Lesbian Love Story

Rapper Boosie Badazz claimed that he walked out of the new The Color Purple movie over its lesbian scenes. Booise said he did not want his daughters to see the movie as it had scenes with same-sex intimacy.

Boosie faced ridicule on social media after users pointed out that the rapper seemed to be ignorant about the gay themes in the original book and movie.

‘I had to walk out of this Color Purple movie (and two other older couples walked out also),” the 41-year-old rapper, who has a gay daughter and has previously made offensive anti-LGBTQI comments posted on X (formerly Twitter).



‘Women Kissing Got Him To Walk Out’

Boosie, who shares eight children with six different women, explained the reason for his walkout. “Because I had my little girls with me (and) it seemed like a (rainbow emoji) love story! Good acting, but whoever wrote the script is pushing the narrative hard. As a parent, I will not let my little girl watch this film.”

Social media users slammed Boosie pointing out that he did not appear to have read the book or seen the earlier movie. The book has the protagonist Celie (played in the movie by Fantasia Barrino) having a same-sex relationship with another character Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson).

One user wrote: “To Boosie, the domestic abuse, underage marriage, and assault and rape are fine but it’s the women kissing that got him to walk out. All which happened before they kissed.”

“So yall more upset that Mrs Celie and Shug Avery was exploring their sexuality but didn’t draw the line at her being molested at 14 by her stepfather and having his kids? This really shows me why yall still let that “Fresh” uncle come to the family reunion but throw your Gay kids on the street!,” posted activist April Reign.

History Of Anti-Gay Statements

Boosie has a history of making anti-LGBTQI statements. In 2019, after Lil Nas X came out, Boosie targeted the singer in a vicious tirade and asked him to take his own life.

When his daughter Poison Ivi came out as gay, Boosie declared her sexuality would not be accepted by his Southern Baptist family.

“It won’t be accepted,” Boosie told VladTV, adding, “But what she does, we’re not gonna—we’re gon’ love her to death. We gon’ love her to death, but at the same time, our family, it’s never been that way. It’s never been accepted, our preacher, grandfather, grandmother preacher.”





