When teenage student Allie tells her mother (Marta Dusseldorp) that she’s gay, her deceased Auntie Tara returns from the dead and announces, “Congratulations on coming out – I’m your fairy godmother. Coming out is hard and I have been sent here to help you through it.”

Allie has her sights on Abbie a fellow student and hesitantly follows her Aunt’s advice who guides her through every step of the way. But will it be smooth sailing or will there be hurdles along the way which may jeopardise a happy and fulfilling relationship?

There’s something quite special about this award-winning Aussie queer teen rom-com. The film explores the confusion evoked by Allie’s coming to terms with her sexuality and deals with the issues experienced by her mother who dreams of one day having grandchildren.

Light-hearted entertainment devoid of sex or nudity, many may regard this delightful coming of age story (which is appropriate viewing for teenagers) as a chick flick.

Funny and poignant at times, the film conveys the importance of equal rights regardless of sexual persuasion and leaves audiences with two very important messages; being different is special and parents are only human who want the best for their children.

★★★