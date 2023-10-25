RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Renewed For Season Four

Shibu Thomas
October 25, 2023
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Renewed For Season Four
Image: Dead Race Down Under Season Three winner Isis Avis Loren, runner-up Gabriella Labucci and Rhys Nicholson

Proving naysayers wrong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is set to return for Season 4. World of Wonder put out a casting call, inviting Drag performers in Australia and New Zealand to apply for Season 4 of the show to crown Down Under’s next Drag Superstar. 

“Casting is now open for Drag Race Down Under S 4. If you have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent it takes to become Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar, we want to hear from you!,” WOW posted on social media. 

Drag performers have been asked to register on WOW’s website and upload around 10 photos, including  “full drag photos (close-up/beauty shot & full length), a photo of yourself performing in drag, a recent photo of you in drag”. 

WOW said the casting team would get in touch with those who apply to upload an audition tape. 

Poor Ratings

Melbourne-based drag performer Isis Avis Loren won Season Three in September, becoming the first Australian queen to be crowned winner. The previous two editions were won by Kiwi queens – Kita Mean (Season 1) and Spankie Jackzon (Season 2). RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson judged the first three seasons.

Season one of Drag Race Down Under debuted to low ratings (5.8 on IMDB) and was hit with allegations of racist conduct by two of the contestants. Season 2 fared better and climbed the rating chart to around 7.68 average scores on IMDB

Season three was once again panned for poor production values and fell in ratings, ending slightly above season one, and averaging around 5.8 on IMDB.

WOW has not revealed any further details of the show and whether the production will once again return to New Zealand.

The last date for submitting applications for Season Four is November 24, 2023. To apply, check the World Of Wonder website, here.

One response to “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Renewed For Season Four”

  1. Warner Brothers needs to be ditched due to its poor production.
    I have to say the production looks tacky, small and cheap compared to the other franchises.

    A lot of critics have voiced the same along with that they should move the production to Sydney or Melbourne and some to the Paramount Studios to where Drag Race Mexico, Brazil and Germany is being produced.

    We deserve a far better production!

