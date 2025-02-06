Apollo The Party

Naomi Lawrence
February 6, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Welcome to Apollo, Mardi Gras weekend’s highest octane LGBTQI+ dance party delivering euphoric vibes, out-of-this-world production and  unforgettable OMG moments.

This sparkling playground invites everyone to let their freak flag fly under a kaleidoscope of mirror balls.

Powered by high-energy pop, camp and electric anthems, Apollo is an inclusive, high-spirited space celebrating the entire community and their friends.

Strap in for a breathless ride you’ll never forget.

2 March, 2 – 10pm

The Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: $159

