This one-man stage show uses humour and storytelling to express the experiences of a self-described “short, balding, bearded, gay, trans man” named Ben MacEllen. Expect to appreciate a unique perspective on life from a transgender man as he shares his observations about his life pre- and post-transition. Ben draws on his skills as a natural raconteur and comic to deliver a performance that will be both poignant and filled with humour.

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79/81 Fitzroy St, St Kilda

When: January 25-26, 9:00 pm

Tickets: from $25