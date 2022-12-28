This one-man stage show uses humour and storytelling to express the experiences of a self-described “short, balding, bearded, gay, trans man” named Ben MacEllen. Expect to appreciate a unique perspective on life from a transgender man as he shares his observations about his life pre- and post-transition. Ben draws on his skills as a natural raconteur and comic to deliver a performance that will be both poignant and filled with humour.
Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79/81 Fitzroy St, St Kilda
When: January 25-26, 9:00 pm
Tickets: from $25
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment