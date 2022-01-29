Isis Avis Loren is a familiar presence on Melbourne’s drag scene. The fashionista and serial overthinker returns to the Midsumma Festival with her acclaimed show Ballads & Ballgowns. Fresh from winning the Miss Congeniality & Costumier of the Year awards at the Melbourne Drag Awards, Isis showcases the power of ballads and gowns. An evening with a lone drag queen on stage singing songs of heartache, pain, and soul never sounded this enchanting!
The MC Showroom – Level 1, 48 Clifton St, Prahran on 4–13 February at 8.30pm
Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment