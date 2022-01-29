—

Isis Avis Loren is a familiar presence on Melbourne’s drag scene. The fashionista and serial overthinker returns to the Midsumma Festival with her acclaimed show Ballads & Ballgowns. Fresh from winning the Miss Congeniality & Costumier of the Year awards at the Melbourne Drag Awards, Isis showcases the power of ballads and gowns. An evening with a lone drag queen on stage singing songs of heartache, pain, and soul never sounded this enchanting!

The MC Showroom – Level 1, 48 Clifton St, Prahran on 4–13 February at 8.30pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)