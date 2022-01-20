—

Local queer businesses have had it tough the past two years with the pandemic and lockdowns. Harehole hosts Melbourne’s finest queer and allied artists, creatives, and style makers for a fifth year and it’s time to show some love and support queer entrepreneurs and artists. Head to the Gay Stuff Markets for everything from fashion accessories, plants, homewares, jewellery to art, crafts, zines, books, and handmade goods.

Harehole Mebourne – 63 Johnson Street, Fitzroy on 30 January at 12pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)