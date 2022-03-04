—

March 5, Room 205, 205 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

The gay liberation movement gained traction in the early 1970s, heralding a golden age of gay that was to last until the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s. It gave rise to a gay aesthetic that challenged the heterosexual norm. This exhibition celebrates Sydney gay artists who contributed to this aesthetic, including radical drag troupe, Sylvia and the Synthetics; parade legends, David McDiarmid and Peter Tully; rock legend, Wendy Saddington; and undisputed queen of cabaret, Fifi L’Amour.