—

There have been so many versions of Scooby-Doo and his gang after the whole concept started in 1969 and they have been loved ever since.

Now, one mystery has been solved, as two creators behind separate adaptions of the much-loved series confirmed that they always intended for Velma to be a lesbian.

Director and screenwriter James Gunn says he “tried” to make detective Velma “explicitly gay” in his script for the live-action movie.

A Twitter account for a film podcast implored Gunn to make future onscreen iterations of Velma gay, to which he replied, “I tried!”

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he wrote. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Advertisement

Mystery Incorporated ran on Cartoon Network in the early 2010s and a comment on an Instagram post, supervising producer Tony Cervone, who also directed the recent Scoob! movie confirmed what so many fans had thought.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi,” he wrote. “She’s gay… We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her, and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.

“There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago.”

Advertisement

“I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one,” he wrote. “We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer. There’s no new news here.”