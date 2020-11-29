—

A character originally played by the late Sean Connery in American film Finding Forrester will be portrayed by a black lesbian writer in its small screen adaption.

The series is currently in development by the NBC, the original film, directed by openly gay director Gus Van Sant. Finding Forrester centred on a black teenager (played by Rob Brown) who was both a gifted writer and basketball player who subsequently gains a scholarship to a prestigious private school and then befriends a reclusive Scottish writer (Connery).

The film, upon its release in 2000 went on to gross $80 million worldwide and was later ranked as one of the best films of the decade by acclaimed film-critic Richard Roeper.

News of the small screen adaptation of course comes just weeks after Sean Connery passed away on October 31, aged 90.

Advertisement

The series comes after a deal signed by Stephen Curry and Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2018. It will be directed by Tim Story and executive produced by Brady and Newson alongside Erick Peyton, NBA star Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media, a company that aims to ‘elevate diverse voices and shine a light on narratives that need to be heard with a focus on family, sports and faith-based content’.

No release date for the series has been announced.