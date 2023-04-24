Aurelia St Clair – Non-Dairy Presenting: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Coming off of their sold-out run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival last year, Aurelia is bringing their relatable brand of humour that all the lactose-intolerant girlies, gays, and theys will enjoy. The comedian, writer, model, and podcast extraordinaire is bringing their Non-Dairy Presenting Podcast IRL at the Factory Theatre. This one’s for all the oat-milk drinking, ‘wokest’ member of family peeps who are epitomes of Gen Z culture, so be sure to book a ticket before seats sell out!

When: 10th & 12th May. 8:10 pm.

Where: The Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville.

Price: $24-$28, 15+ Age.