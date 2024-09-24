Sydney Festival Announces Next Director For 2026-2029

The iconic Sydney Festival has announced today that they will be welcoming Canadian Kris Nelson as the new Festival Director from 2026-2029.

Nelson brings with him a huge amount of experience to the Festival Director role, with over two decades of experience and expertise working in the arts world as a curator.

The announcement of Nelson stepping into the role comes after current director Olivia Ansell announced she would be stepping down from the position at the conclusion of this year’s festival – however, she will still be curating the next instalment of the festival.

The newly-appointed Nelson will step into the role in November 2025 following a six-and-a-half-year tenure as Artistic Director and CEO of the London International Festival of Theatre (LIFT). This past festival cycle, Nelson and his team were able to attract global stars like Jessica Gunning, Jodie Whittaker, Emilia Clarke and Toby Jones to the festival for special performances.

Before that, Nelson was also the director of the Dublin Fringe Festival from 2013 to 2017, and has worked across various curatorial roles such as at Vancouver’s PuSh International Performing Arts Festival and the travelling Magnetic North Theatre Festival.

On the news, Nelson said: “I love Sydney Festival’s DNA – it’s an instigator, a festival for adventurous ideas and brave performing arts. It’s one of the world’s great festivals – one that celebrates home with a global outlook.

“I’m so thrilled to be its next Festival Director, to work with Australian and international artists and inspire Sydney’s diverse audiences.”

Furthermore, Nelson steps into the role at an exciting time; the festival is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary of providing Sydneysiders with quality arts events at the beginning of each year.

The Sydney Festival 2025 program will be revealed on October 30th, 2024.