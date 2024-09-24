Sydney Festival Announces Next Director For 2026-2029

Arts & Entertainment News Scene
Josh Kerwick
September 24, 2024
Sydney Festival Announces Next Director For 2026-2029
Image: Sydney Festival's new director, Kris Nelson. Photo credit: Tyler Kelly

The iconic Sydney Festival has announced today that they will be welcoming Canadian Kris Nelson as the new Festival Director from 2026-2029. 

Nelson brings with him a huge amount of experience to the Festival Director role, with over two decades of experience and expertise working in the arts world as a curator. 

The announcement of Nelson stepping into the role comes after current director Olivia Ansell announced she would be stepping down from the position at the conclusion of this year’s festival – however, she will still be curating the next instalment of the festival. 

The newly-appointed Nelson will step into the role in November 2025 following a six-and-a-half-year tenure as Artistic Director and CEO of the London International Festival of Theatre (LIFT). This past festival cycle, Nelson and his team were able to attract global stars like Jessica Gunning, Jodie Whittaker, Emilia Clarke and Toby Jones to the festival for special performances. 

Before that, Nelson was also the director of the Dublin Fringe Festival from 2013 to 2017, and has worked across various curatorial roles such as at Vancouver’s PuSh International Performing Arts Festival and the travelling Magnetic North Theatre Festival. 

On the news, Nelson said: “I love Sydney Festival’s DNA – it’s an instigator, a festival for adventurous ideas and brave performing arts. It’s one of the world’s great festivals – one that celebrates home with a global outlook.

“I’m so thrilled to be its next Festival Director, to work with Australian and international artists and inspire Sydney’s diverse audiences.” 

Furthermore, Nelson steps into the role at an exciting time; the festival is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary of providing Sydneysiders with quality arts events at the beginning of each year.

The Sydney Festival 2025 program will be revealed on October 30th, 2024.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Everything You Need To Know About The Menendez Brothers TV Series Controversy
September 24, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Everything You Need To Know About The Menendez Brothers TV Series Controversy
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Petition Launched To Ban Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull From Coming Back To Australia
September 24, 2024 | Dr Antimony Deor

Petition Launched To Ban Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull From Coming Back To Australia
News Queensland News Victorian News
Modern Family Star ‘Hurt’ That The Cam & Mitch Spin-Off Was Rejected
September 24, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Modern Family Star ‘Hurt’ That The Cam & Mitch Spin-Off Was Rejected
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Screen
‘History Of House’: An Electric Chronicle Of Dance Music
September 23, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

‘History Of House’: An Electric Chronicle Of Dance Music
Arts & Entertainment Music Review Sound
78ers Speak Out On the LGBTIQ Hate Crimes Report & NSW Government’s Apology
September 23, 2024 | Star Online

78ers Speak Out On the LGBTIQ Hate Crimes Report & NSW Government’s Apology
Community News New South Wales News News
Chappell Roan Criticised For Not Endorsing Kamala Harris
September 23, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Chappell Roan Criticised For Not Endorsing Kamala Harris
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International Sound