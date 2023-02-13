It’s fast and exciting, so get your skates on! Teams around Australia will jostle for victory in Pride Fight 2023. Two spectacular bouts including the traditional Butch and Femme face-off. Visit stalls and displays by the skating and roller derby community throughout the afternoon. It’s a fun, festive atmosphere with plenty of thrills for skaters and spectators.
When: Feb 17, 5pm
Where: The Hordern Pavilion, 1 Driver Avenue Moore Park
Tickets: from $20
