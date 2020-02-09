—

By Rita Bratovich

Courtney Act has added herself to the list of impressive facts about Sydney Harbour Bridge by performing the first drag act ever on the world-famous landmark.

Act sang Kylie Minogue’s “All the Lovers”, Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”, and Lizzo’s “Juice” atop the metal arch as part of the launch for BridgeClimb’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

“What a buzz to sing live on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Summit sundeck was definitely one of the most fabulous stages I’ve performed on and the crowd’s energy was phenomenal. Sydney is definitely ready to strut into Mardi Gras now,” said Act.

It was overcast and slightly chilly, but Act helped warm up the crowd of around 50 media personnel and fans.

Big Courtney Act fans and long-time partners, Andrew and Mike, took advantage of the momentous occasion by making it even more momentous. In the unrivalled romantic setting of the bridge peak, with the dusk lit city spread around them hundreds of feet below, Andrew got down on bended knee and proposed to Mike, who naturally accepted.

The couple live in Kirribilli with views of the Bridge, which is now a window-framed personal momento of the day they sealed their love.

Celebrities who braved the climb included executive pastry chef Anna Polyviou, makeup artist Max May, Amazing Race Winners Tim and Rod, and celebrity PTs Blake Bridges and Heston Russell.

While everyone was required to wear the famous grey jumpsuits and harnesses, Act was able to stand out from the crowd with a completely customised version featuring blue satin sleeves and large, rainbow patched, fringed shoulder pads.

Courtney Act will be appearing in Fluid as part of Mardi Gras Festival 2020.

