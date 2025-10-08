The Cast For The First Official Drag Race Movie Has Been Unveiled

The queens are trading the Werk Room for the big screen! RuPaul’s Drag Race icons Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, and Symone have officially been announced as part of the star-studded cast for the upcoming Drag Race feature film, directed by filmmaker Adam Shankman.

As first reported by Variety, the currently untitled action-comedy Drag Race movie will star RuPaul Charles as President Gagwell — marking the first theatrical feature set in the Drag Race universe.

The film is being produced by Shankman, RuPaul, and World of Wonder founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the creative team behind the reality juggernaut.

Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Mixed-ish), the story follows two train stewardesses.

The film description reads:

‘“The film follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express.

‘When a catastrophic ‘Stormaganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royale) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day.’

The Drag Race queens featured in the Drag Race movie

It’s a fittingly over-the-top premise for a cast stacked with Drag Race legends. Ginger Minj, known for her powerhouse performances and Southern wit, joins forces with Jujubee, a fan-favourite across four different Drag Race seasons. Brooke Lynn Hytes, Canada’s “Queen of the North” and current Canada’s Drag Race host, will also appear, alongside Latrice Royale, one of the most beloved queens in franchise history. Rounding out the ensemble are Monét X Change, All Stars 4 winner and acclaimed comedian; Symone, the winner of Season 13; and Season 15’s ever-charming Marcia Marcia Marcia, who has made her mark with Broadway flair.

Director Adam Shankman previously helmed musical blockbusters Hairspray and Rock of Ages.

Universal Pictures Content Group has reportedly entered an agreement to acquire all international rights.

The film’s theatrical release is planned for 2026 in the US, with no definitive date yet for international release.

See the first teaser here: