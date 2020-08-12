—

Melbourne based podcast The Gays Are Revolting have made the tough decision to end the show at 101 episodes.

In an Instagram post the podcast announced they were going on an “indefinite hiatus”, but co-host Thomas Jaspers said it was unlikely they would return to a weekly show.

“We are definitely keeping the door open for one off specials like Mardi Gras or Midsumma,” he said.

“But I think generally we have all sort of come to the agreement. It’s time to end it on a high and let other people’s voices come forward.”

The podcast will produce two more episodes before turning off their microphones for good.

Advertisement

“Since COVID started we have been recording remotely and it is really difficult. There is something that you lose when you’re not sitting across the desk from someone.

“Also in Melbourne the entire queer community is effected… and there isn’t a lot to talk about at the moment and we didnt want to keep creating episodes for the sake of making them.”

The Gays Are Revolting was nominated Best Comedy at the Australian Podcast Awards in 2019 and gets 40,000 listeners per month.

The podcast has also performed in front of multiple sold out live shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.

Advertisement

Mr Jaspers said he and his co-hosts have received support from their fans following the announcement of the show ending.

“For me the messages that stand out most are from people from remote or rural communities or in a position in life where they are not open or out.

“They have created a sense of community by listening to our podcast and also stay up to date with things that are happening within the community.”

The final episode of The Gays Are Revolting will air on August 22nd and can be listened to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.