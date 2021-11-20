—

Packed to the Rafters star Hugh Sheridan revealed, in an emotional post on Instagram, that they have split from their fiancé, banker Kurt Ackermann, better known as TikTok star Kurt Roberts.

“For now we didn’t make it, but we tried very, very hard, I’m so sorry for us that it wasn’t easy and I’m sorry for the added pressure. Lots learned, the heartache is heavy, but zero regrets for the greatest love,” Sheridan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

“Thank you for the beautiful birthday tribute @hugh_sheridan,” Roberts said in their own Instagram post.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Roberts (@kurtroberts_)

Couple Got Engaged In March

The couple became engaged in March after four months of dating. Sheridan, 36, proposed to Roberts on-stage at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, following a performance of their show Hughman.

Sheridan dropped to one knee in front of the audience and asked Roberts to marry them. “I just got engaged,” Sheridan told the crowd.

“I should’ve been landing in a couple of hours in Sydney to surprise my best friend. Happy Birthday to one of the most beautiful people on earth inside and out @kurtroberts_ you are an angel and I wish you all to the love and happiness you deserve,” wrote Sheridan, who went on to say, “in the darkness [they] found light in Kurt.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

‘I take the blame’

“Maybe it was COVID or quarantines or us working to [sic] hard (I take the blame for full responsibility for the working hours), maybe it’s dads death or all the above,” Sheridan wrote.

Sheridan’s father, singer Denis Sheridan, passed away in May following a long battle with cancer. Denis Sheridan was 75. They had appeared together on stage at the Adelaide Fringe Festival just prior to the elder Sheridan’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

“The point is Kurt is incredibly kind, someone who is earnestly caring and helped me through a very tough time. I didn’t think it would be right to not say Happy Birthday to an amazing and caring human, but also not be false cause whether it’s right or wrong; transparency is what I promised you all.”

“Bless you dear Kurt you beautiful human and thank God for birthday today, without you I wouldn’t be. X love shoosie,” Sheridan said.

“We remain best friends,” Roberts said on Instagram. “Hugh is the most wonderful Hughman. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he will give his time and advice to anyone and everyone when they need him. On top of this, he is the most beautiful, kind, thoughtful, generous person who gives only love to others.”

“Thank you for the beautiful memories we shared and I have 0 regrets. Always love for you,” Roberts wrote.

Sheridan’s Coming Out

The couple first met at a party in Sydney in November 2020 and marked Sheridan’s first public gay relationship, following a self-penned essay for Stellar magazine in October 2020, in which they said they had been involved in relationships with both men and women, but rejected putting a label on their sexuality.

“I believe labels are for clothes, not for people,” wrote Sheridan, who later came-out as non-binary in June 2021.

“Kurt is the kindest, most amazing guy I have ever met and I’m so happy he’s in my life,” Sheridan told the Daily Telegraph in an interview in March. “I just think that when you know, you know. Why wait?”

“I would say that by all accounts he had zero interest. He is quite shy and not at all from the world that I am involved in,” Sheridan said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

“I was pretty persistent. I messaged him and he didn’t respond. Then we caught up again with some mutual friends around Christmas and that’s when I realised I just needed to slow down and give him some space. So then I started to get very old-school about the whole thing. There was no rushing. We just went out for dinners and took things very slowly and I did everything by the book because I knew, deep down, that this guy was a keeper,” said Sheridan.

The couple appeared together on the cover of DNA magazine in June.