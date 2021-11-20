Packed to the Rafters star Hugh Sheridan revealed, in an emotional  post on Instagram, that they have split from their fiancé, banker Kurt  Ackermann, better known as TikTok star Kurt Roberts.  

“For now we didn’t make it, but we tried very, very hard, I’m so sorry for us  that it wasn’t easy and I’m sorry for the added pressure. Lots learned, the  heartache is heavy, but zero regrets for the greatest love,” Sheridan wrote.  

 

“Thank you for the beautiful birthday tribute @hugh_sheridan,” Roberts said  in their own Instagram post.  

“It’s with a heavy heart that Hugh and I have parted ways,” wrote Roberts.  “We put in our all, we tried everything we could, we’re both broken that we  weren’t able to fix what we had. Our union was something so special. I  wanted to share some of our amazing moments together.”  

 

Couple Got Engaged In March

The couple became engaged in March after four months of dating. Sheridan,  36, proposed to Roberts on-stage at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, following a  performance of their show Hughman.  

Sheridan dropped to one knee in front of the audience and asked Roberts to  marry them. “I just got engaged,” Sheridan told the crowd.  

“I should’ve been landing in a couple of hours in Sydney to surprise my best  friend. Happy Birthday to one of the most beautiful people on earth inside and  out @kurtroberts_ you are an angel and I wish you all to the love and  happiness you deserve,” wrote Sheridan, who went on to say, “in the  darkness [they] found light in Kurt.”  

“I did a horrific job when I proposed to you on the couch at our home… So I  tried to make up for it and surprised someone who deserved better. In  retrospect, having a first public relationship, that public, that fast, might’ve  been too much pressure on us.”

 

 

‘I take the  blame’

“Maybe it was COVID or quarantines or us working to [sic] hard (I take the  blame for full responsibility for the working hours), maybe it’s dads death or  all the above,” Sheridan wrote.  

Sheridan’s father, singer Denis Sheridan, passed away in May following a  long battle with cancer. Denis Sheridan was 75. They had appeared together  on stage at the Adelaide Fringe Festival just prior to the elder Sheridan’s  death. 

 

“The point is Kurt is incredibly kind, someone who is earnestly caring and  helped me through a very tough time. I didn’t think it would be right to not say  Happy Birthday to an amazing and caring human, but also not be false cause  whether it’s right or wrong; transparency is what I promised you all.”  

“Bless you dear Kurt you beautiful human and thank God for birthday today,  without you I wouldn’t be. X love shoosie,” Sheridan said.  

“We remain best friends,” Roberts said on Instagram. “Hugh is the most  wonderful Hughman. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he will give his time  and advice to anyone and everyone when they need him. On top of this, he is  the most beautiful, kind, thoughtful, generous person who gives only love to  others.”  

“Thank you for the beautiful memories we shared and I have 0 regrets.  Always love for you,” Roberts wrote.  

Sheridan’s Coming Out

The couple first met at a party in Sydney in November 2020 and marked  Sheridan’s first public gay relationship, following a self-penned essay for  Stellar magazine in October 2020, in which they said they had been involved  in relationships with both men and women, but rejected putting a label on  their sexuality.  

“I believe labels are for clothes, not for people,” wrote Sheridan, who later  came-out as non-binary in June 2021.  

 “Kurt is the kindest, most amazing guy I have ever met and I’m so happy he’s  in my life,” Sheridan told the Daily Telegraph in an interview in March. “I just  think that when you know, you know. Why wait?”  

“I would say that by all accounts he had zero interest. He is quite shy and not  at all from the world that I am involved in,” Sheridan said.  

 

“I was pretty persistent. I messaged him and he didn’t respond. Then we  caught up again with some mutual friends around Christmas and that’s when  I realised I just needed to slow down and give him some space. So then I  started to get very old-school about the whole thing. There was no rushing.  We just went out for dinners and took things very slowly and I did everything  by the book because I knew, deep down, that this guy was a keeper,” said  Sheridan. 

The couple appeared together on the cover of DNA magazine in June.

 

