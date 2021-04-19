A University Office, 1962: homosexuality is illegal. Junior lecturer, William O’Halloran, has been dismissed from his probationary position. His secret is out. As he packs up his beloved belongings, William recalls the defining events that led him to this moment. Time is ticking away….
The Will To Be is an award-winning solo show exploring homosexuality, society and shame in 1960s Australia, laced with the words of Shakespeare.
Venue: La Mama Courthouse, 349 Drummond St, Carlton
Dates: April 19-23
Times: Various
To Buy Tickets, Visit The La Mama Courthouse Website
