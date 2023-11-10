Trailer Released For Upcoming Queer Heist Thriller Series ‘Culprits’

The trailer for the upcoming Queer heist thriller series Culprits has been released.

Created, written, and directed by J Blakeson (I Care A Lot), Culprits is set to be released on digital platforms.

The Past Is About To Catch Up With Joe

The official synopsis for the eight-part series reads, “Joe Petrus [Nathan Stewart-Jarrett] is living the American dream: he’s a fiancé to Jules [Kevin Vidal], dad to Frankie and Bud, and starting his own business in a sleepy suburban town. But unbeknownst to his family, Joe has a secret.

“Three years ago, Joe was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood [Gemma Arterton] to join her crew and take part in a high-stakes crime – one that promised to make Joe rich and provide him with a brand-new life. And now, his dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realizes that the only way to keep his family safe is to return to London, make contact with his old gang, and track down Dianne.”

Culprits stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), Gemma Arterton (The Prince of Persia), Eddie Izzard, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), Niamh Algar, Kamel El Basha, Kevin Vidal, Tara Abboud, and Ned Dennehy (Good Omens).

Based On Novel By Richard Brewer and Gary Phillips

The series is based on the novel The Anthology Culprits: The Heist Was Only The Beginning by Richard Brewer and Gary Phillips.

In an interview with Variety, Blakeson explained, “Stephen Garrett optioned a book called Culprits: The Heist is Only the Beginning, which is like an anthology story book. It had this very interesting set of open questions — because it was set after the heist, like this one — so some years later there’s all these people who are living their lives, all of them have this secret.

Blakeson continued, “They’ve all had this question put to them: if you could be whoever you want, anywhere, with your big bag of money what would you choose? And I started just spinning off ideas from there.”

Culprits is on Disney Plus November 8 in the UK and on Hulu on December 8 in the US.