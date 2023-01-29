—

Taylor Swift’s latest music video for her song Lavender Haze recently dropped, with her love interest played by trans model Laith Ashley.

Since the video was released, fans across the world have sung Swift praises for elevating LGBTQ+ representation. This remarkable move by Swift comes as the US has seen a rise in anti-trans sentiment and legislation.

Washington Post writer, Ashley Spencer commented on the appearance of Swift’s co-star, stating that “at a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major.”

The love interest in Taylor Swift’s new Lavender Haze music video is trans model and artist Laith Ashley. At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major. pic.twitter.com/5n1F6aSGiP — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 27, 2023

In the self-directed video, Ashley lies asleep next to Swift in bed while she traces galactic patterns along his back. There are moments of intimacy between the pair depicted at the house party in the video.

The trans actor has come out and thanked the 11-time Grammy-winning singer for allowing him to “play a small part in your story.”

“Your storytelling abilities through your music and visuals continues to leave me in awe, inspired, and hopeful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley)

“Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

The Importance Of Trans Visibility

In an interview with Elle, Ashley spoke on how the video was “so important” in regards to trans visibility, especially with Swift’s global reach and fan base.

“Even on Instagram, I’ve gotten thousands of messages from young trans people and trans people of all ages saying how important and how huge it is that someone with the platform that Taylor Swift has, especially in the times that we’re in now, used a trans man as her love interest,” he said.

“And she had multiple trans people in the party scene. There were people of all different backgrounds, sexualities, and identities.”

Swift praised her “incredible” co-star who she “absolutely adored working with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“The ‘Lavender Haze’ video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze,” she wrote on social media.