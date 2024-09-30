Trixie And Katya Discover Kath & Kim, Queer Aussies Lose Their Minds

Arts & Entertainment
Josh Kerwick
September 30, 2024
Trixie And Katya Discover Kath & Kim, Queer Aussies Lose Their Minds
Image: Source: kathandkim.com and Still Watching Netflix on YouTube

Australian Drag Race fans have been left absolutely delighted by a wholly unexpected crossover as Trixie and Katya have been left with their sides split after watching the iconic Kath & Kim

In the latest episode of I Like To Watch, the dynamic drag duo got to experience the glory of one of Australia’s great camp classics across half-an-hour of some of the show’s greatest hits. 

One source of amusement for the two was just how intensely Australian the show was. After the hilarious “Do you want a threw for your catch?” line, Katya was left in a laughing fit while Trixie could only say “Australians do sound wild. They really do! I don’t think Australian people really know how wild they sound.”

Trixie and Katya had plenty of praise for the outfits of the show and were left laughing through some of the funniest in Australian television history at the end of the episode. 

As they concluded their watch session, Trixie and Katya were both in agreement that the show had everything. “This was one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time,” said Trixie, before Katya dubbed the show “the best thing we’ve ever watched on this couch.” 

Fans react to Trixie and Katya’s Kath & Kim experience

The unexpected crossover of two iconic pairs was met with delight by Australian fans, with many citing it as the best episode of I Like To Watch yet. 

“We’re watching two women’s lives change as they encounter a new library of vocal stims,” reads the top YouTube comment, while another said “I love how Katya is absolutely losing it and Trixie is just completely stunned by how good this is.”

On Twitter/X, one user said: “This is the best thing they’ve ever filmed I’ve rewatched it like three times already.” Another agreed: “Watched it 20 times and still laughing on the floor. Need them to watch the entire series together and film their reaction.”

Watch the full video below:

