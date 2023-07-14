Troye Sivan Drops Music Video To His Amyl-Inspired New Single ‘Rush’

After teasing his fans with sexy snippets and cheeky clues since June, Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan has released the music video to his new amyl brand-inspired single “Rush”.

“Rush” is the lead single off his upcoming third album, Something To Give Each Other, which Sivan described as a “hopeful, joyous, sexy album.”

Inspired By Clubbing On Fitzroy’s Smith Street

Speaking to GQ about the inspiration behind the song, Sivan, 28, said, “It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” clubbing on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

“To just be with people and to feel so connected, to be moving as one being and to feel hot and sweaty and sexy and hopeful.”

He continued, “This feels like, out of the gate, the way that I want to introduce people to this phase in my life. To slap people in the face with this in the very beginning – it just felt like a fun way to kind of kick things off after all this time.”

‘Breathe One, Two, Three, Take All Of Me, So Good’

The video and the song are an unapologetic celebration of Queer culture.

The lyrics to the song read, “I feel the rush. Addicted to your touch. Oh, I feel the rush. It’s so good, it’s so good.”

It continues, “So good when we slow gravity, so good. It’s so good, it’s so good. Breathe one, two, three, take all of me, so good.”

New Album About ‘Heartbreak. Freedom. Community. Sisterhood. Friendship’

Along with the release of the video, Sivan revealed the name of his upcoming album in a post to social media.

“My album Something To Give Each Other is out Oct 13. This album is my something to give you – a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after-party after after-party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.”

Sivan’s last album, Bloom, was released five years ago in 2018. In 2015, he released his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.

Something to Give Each Other will be available on October 13.