Troye Sivan Drops Music Video To His Amyl-Inspired New Single ‘Rush’

Arts & Entertainment Victorian News
Douglas Magaletti
Douglas Magaletti
July 14, 2023
Troye Sivan Drops Music Video To His Amyl-Inspired New Single ‘Rush’
Image: Troye Sivan Instagram

After teasing his fans with sexy snippets and cheeky clues since June, Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan has released the music video to his new amyl brand-inspired single “Rush”.

“Rush” is the lead single off his upcoming third album, Something To Give Each Other, which Sivan described as a “hopeful, joyous, sexy album.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Inspired By Clubbing On Fitzroy’s Smith Street

Speaking to GQ about the inspiration behind the song, Sivan, 28, said,  “It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” clubbing on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

“To just be with people and to feel so connected, to be moving as one being and to feel hot and sweaty and sexy and hopeful.” 

He continued, “This feels like, out of the gate, the way that I want to introduce people to this phase in my life. To slap people in the face with this in the very beginning – it just felt like a fun way to kind of kick things off after all this time.”

‘Breathe One, Two, Three, Take All Of Me, So Good’

The video and the song are an unapologetic celebration of Queer culture.

The lyrics to the song read, “I feel the rush. Addicted to your touch. Oh, I feel the rush. It’s so good, it’s so good.”

It continues, “So good when we slow gravity, so good. It’s so good, it’s so good. Breathe one, two, three, take all of me, so good.”

New Album About ‘Heartbreak. Freedom. Community. Sisterhood. Friendship’

Along with the release of the video, Sivan revealed the name of his upcoming album in a post to social media. 

“My album Something To Give Each Other is out Oct 13. This album is my something to give you – a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after-party after after-party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Sivan’s last album, Bloom, was released five years ago in 2018.  In 2015, he released his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.

Something to Give Each Other will be available on October 13. 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Farmer Dave Graham And Partner Shazli Share Story Of Their Mountaintop Marriage Proposal
July 13, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Farmer Dave Graham And Partner Shazli Share Story Of Their Mountaintop Marriage Proposal
Arts & Entertainment
Heartstopper Season 2, Red, White & Royal Blue Film Is Coming To Streaming In August
July 13, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Heartstopper Season 2, Red, White & Royal Blue Film Is Coming To Streaming In August
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Former Disney Star Dan Benson Shares The One Thing He Won’t Do On OnlyFans
July 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Former Disney Star Dan Benson Shares The One Thing He Won’t Do On OnlyFans
Arts & Entertainment
Thorne Harbour Health Commemorates 40th Anniversary
July 12, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Thorne Harbour Health Commemorates 40th Anniversary
News Victorian News
Drag Race Down Under Star Kween Kong Faces Hate & Threats After Historic Logie Nomination
July 11, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Drag Race Down Under Star Kween Kong Faces Hate & Threats After Historic Logie Nomination
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Out Social Media Influencers Nicky Champa And Pierre Boo End Marriage
July 10, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Out Social Media Influencers Nicky Champa And Pierre Boo End Marriage
Arts & Entertainment