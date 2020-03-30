—

“Ïf music be the food of love, play on. Give me excess of it ….” In times of crisis, music has been known to keep spirits up. Adding to the list of celebrity isolation videos, this time it is a full-fledged orchestra that has been ‘phoned-in’ by some of Australia’s leading singers and entertainers.

As most parts of the world stays at home to slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus, leading Australian artists have come together in probably a first of its kind – a phone-in isolation orchestra of ‘What A Wonderful World’. John Foreman’s Aussie Pops Orchestra features the singers, actors and performers in the video that aims to focus the spotlight on the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and entertainment industry as well as to raise awareness about Support Act, a charity that provides crisis relief services to artists, crew and music workers.

The video features Australian Drag Queen and pop singer Courtney Act, singer-songwriter Dami Im, Voice Australia Season 2 winner Harrison Craig, The X Factor Australia Season 8 winner Isaiah Firebrace, singers Silvie Paladino, Aydan Calafiore and Casey Donovan,radio presenter Denis Walter, entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, actresses Maria Venuti and Lucy Durack, Voice Australia Season 4 Top 4 finalist Sheldon Riley, theatre actor and drag artist Trevor Ashley and iconic Australian entertainers Bert and Patti Newton.

“This rotten virus has affected everyone, but the impact on the arts community has been particularly severe, with concerts, tours, theatre shows and so much more, all suddenly cancelled,” says John Foreman, who leads the orchestra. “But in spite of this, the brilliant musicians of the Aussie Pops Orchestra and the amazing, wonderful guest artists didn’t hesitate to phone in their parts. We really hope this song will brighten your day and draw attention to the wonderful work of Support Act,” he adds.

“Absolutely thrilled to be part of this magnificent project with the sublime John Foreman and Aussie Pops Orchestra with so many brilliant artists during this incredibly challenging time for us all,” tweeted Burchmore.

For further information and to donate to Support Act, please visit www.supportact.org.au