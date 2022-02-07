—

Ayman Kaake was announced as the winner of the 2022 Midsumma and Australia Post Art Award. The prize, awarded for Kaake’s mixed media work Ar.

Lebanon-born Kaake came to Australia in 2011 to study visual arts. There were 15 finalists this year. The Major Award winner receives a $6000 cash prize and the People’s Choice will receive $1000.

“All our shortlisted works demonstrate innovative, original, and heartfelt reflections on the LGBTQIA+ experience, following a year like no other,” said Midsumma CEO Karen Bryant.

“Voting for the People’s Choice Award remains open and we’d love to see people coming through the exhibition or heading to our website to view the works and cast their vote for their favourite piece.”



The Midsumma and Australia Post Art Award was set up in 2016 and today is Australia’s leading queer visual arts award.

With finalists selected from across the country, the non-acquisitive annual award is a survey of outstanding queer artists working across mediums. In its seventh year, this selection of queer artists from across the country showcase their personal and political perspectives of the world. The finalists’ work will be exhibited as part of Midsumma Festival 2022.

Where: No Vacancy Gallery, 34 – 40 Jane Bell Lane, Melbourne CBD

When: February 1 – 13 | Tuesdays and Wednesdays – 10.00 to 4.00 pm, Thursdays and Fridays – 10.00 to 6.00 pm, Saturdays and Sundays – 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm