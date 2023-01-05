—

Lucy Holz’s debut play, ‘Coming Out’, won the 2021 QPAS Queer Playwriting Award and now she’s back with ‘A Year of Dating’! The play is an honest exploration of modern dating culture. Holz explores what it’s like to look for love and not find it – over and over again. Expect a daring, honest and funny performance that rejects the notion that women need a relationship to be successful. The journey of trying to navigate online dating is sure to be a relatable one that will have you laughing the night away.

Where: The MC Showroom – The Showroom, L1/48 Clifton St, Prahran

When: January 31 to February 4, February 7 to February 11, Tuesday to Friday 7:00 pm, Saturday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Tickets: from $25