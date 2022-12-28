In the Ghetto is the Winner of 50 Years: Queers & Pioneers at Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) for Midsumma 2022. This theatre performance is absolutely loaded with contemporary queer drama. The show follows the volatile relationship between two misfits living in Prahran, Melbourne’s ‘Gay Ghetto’. Expect to experience outrageous humour, diagnoses, and action as themes of bitchiness, financial stress, and addiction are explored in Jet and Quiver’s relationship. In the Ghetto is a piece of contemporary queer theatre that will be sure to keep you entertained for the evening.
Where: Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT), Level 1/34 Lakeside Dr, Albert Park
When: January 26 to February 12, Wednesday to Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday to Sunday 2:30 pm
Tickets: from $29
