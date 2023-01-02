—

Three local lesbians and a fabulous pianists perform real and true anonymous love stories from across the globe. This intimate cabaret performance will be delivered through song and speech by extremely powerful and talented women. Sit back, relax and sip on a drink whilst you enjoy this cabaret performance in all its witty, brave glory!. If you love love and talented creative women, ‘Lesbian Love Stories’ could be the show for you.

Where: Chapel Off Chapel – The Loft, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran

When: January 27-29 , Friday and Saturday 7:00 pm, Sunday 6:00 pm

Tickets: from $45