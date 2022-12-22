—

Midsumma Carnival is the free, family-friendly, outdoor all-day festival that kicks off the 23 days of Midsumma. The carnival is huge, usually attracting about 120,000 people who gather to enjoy the myriad of stalls and activities on offer. Audience favourites include the dog show, lip-syncing, drag dazzling, stellar acts, and mouth-watering food.

As the sun goes down, head to one of the carnival stages to enjoy the T Dance line-up of DJs that includes one or two major headliners.

Where: Alexandra Gardens, 3 Boathouse Dr, Melbourne

When: January 22, 11:00 am-10:00 pm

Tickets: Free