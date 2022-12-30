If you’re looking for a comedy show that has something for everyone, look no further. Robyn Reynolds is an award-nominated comedian and is currently one of Australia’s hottest fast-rising emerging comedians! Expect to laugh all night at embarrassing anecdotes and relatable comedy. From her family’s Nazi survival story to body positivity through an appreciation of cake and baking – this comedy show is varied and promises to be raw and deliciously funny.
Where: The Butterfly Club – Downstairs, 5 Carson Pl, Melbourne
When: January 27-28, 7:00 pm
Tickets: from $28
