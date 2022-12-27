—

Be sure not to miss the winner of Best Theatre at the Adelaide Fringe 2021. Grumms transforms from a normal girl to a sea creature from the deep. Yes, that’s right, this show is set in the wacky world of sea monsters! Better yet, sea monsters in high heels! This absolutely absurd exploration of gender utilises video projection, puppetry and physical comedy that’s guaranteed to delight.

Where: Gasworks Arts Park – Studio Theatre, 21 Graham St, Albert Park

When: January 24-28, Tuesday to Saturday 8:30 pm, Saturday 12:45 pm

Tickets: from $18