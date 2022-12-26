Expect to see a huge line-up of queer female and non-binary identifying comedians who are some of the best performers in Melbourne today! Right now, Melbourne is in a golden era of queer comedic talent and following the success of Womyn of Comedy at last year’s Midsumma, 2023’s show will be even bigger! As a bonus, there’ll also be a couple of amazing Drag King Performances to enjoy! Get ready for a night of riotous comedy that’s sure to make you laugh loud and proud – no mansplaining required!
Where: Pride of our Footscray Community Bar, 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray
When: January 24, 7:30pm
Tickets: from $19
