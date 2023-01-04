—

Ross Watson’s last WorldPride NYC exhibition generated extensive media coverage. See for yourself why Elton John named Ross Watson “a leader in contemporary realism”!

Not only will paintings, limited edition prints and books be available for purchase, but you can also meet the artist himself! Ross Watson will attend the exhibition every day to share the stories and inspiration behind his work. Come, revel in a celebration of queer icons and the male form in the WorldPride Preview exhibition.

Where: Ross Watson Gallery, 465 Nicholson St, Carlton North

When: January 28-29, February 4-5, February 11-12, Saturday and Sunday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tickets: Details