Midsumma’s grandest show is back for its fifth year and is the perfect way to kick off Australia’s biggest pride season in style! This variety show includes a marvellous line-up of talented all-queer performers. Expect to see amazing queer comedians, singers and drag stars at Melbourne’s iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl. There will also be a fantastic live band for one night only. This event sells out every year, so you know it’s a good one. Get in early so you don’t miss out on a night that promises to be filled with amazing queer entertainment.

Where: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Kings Domain Gardens, Linlithgow Ave, Melbourne

When: January 21, doors: 6:30 pm, show: 7:30pm

Tickets: from $49