People are seen at the Glam Slam finals as part of the Australian Open at the Grand Slam Oval at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Sunday, January 30, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Luis Enrique Ascui/TENNIS AUSTRALIA

Come on down to the Grand Slam for the largest LGBTQI Tennis event, the ‘AO Glam Slam’! Everyone is welcome to participate in this event, including tennis players of all abilities. There will be both competitive and social matches to play over the two-day event. The event will end with a bang at the Glam Slam Finals on Pride Day. Celebrate queer sports with pride this Midsumma! This is an event tennis-lovers should be sure to attend.

Where: Melbourne Park – KIA Arena, Olympic Blvd, Melbourne

When: January 27, 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Tickets: from $24