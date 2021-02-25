—

The 43rd annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will be different to any we’ve ever experienced but we’ll still be the envy of the world when we premier a new look one-off parade at the SCG in 2021.

You’ve planned your outfit, dusted yourself with glitter and got your rainbow flags at the ready. Now you just need to find the perfect place to celebrate! Well look no further, Mardi Gras and Facebook Australia have organised 30 venues across Australia to host Mardi Gras Parade viewing events, check out the list below!

The dazzling spectacle of Mardi Gras will sparkle across the country, from regional outback areas to coastal towns and inner-city hubs, as the venues stage inclusive and COVID-safe nights of entertainment on Saturday, March 6 2021.

New South Wales

The Bank Hotel, Newtown: Watch the live broadcast of the Mardi Gras parade throughout the venue, $1 from every Pure Blonde schooner donated to charity.

The Bearded Tit, Redfern: Shows start at 3pm, Free Entry, live streaming the parade, followed by free entry to recovery from 2pm on Sunday, March 7.

Bitter Phew, Darlinghurst: Escape the bustle of Oxford Street & head into a little slice of beer paradise. 12 taps of rotating craft beer.

Advertisement Burdekin Hotel, Darlinghurst: The first ever Mardi Gras on the Burdekin Rooftop! Price includes 3 hours beer & wine from 7pm, roaming canapes & pizza!

Cafe Freda’s, Darlinghurst: An indoor/outdoor seated Soireé offering food, wine & loads of performances! Dress your best and come celebrate on Oxford St.

The Colombian, Darlinghurst: Live viewing of the parade at the SCG on all screens, DJ’s, dancers, drag, Free entry, festivities start from 12pm

Daniel San, Manly: Free entry with $10 donation to Wear It Purple, $10 Sex on the Beach slushies & prizes for chair dance offs.

Darlo Bar, Darlinghurst: Live and loud on two levels. Performances from our drag artist hosts, Pure Blonde drink specials, themed cocktails & DJs till late!

Home The Venue, Sydney: Slumber Party! BYO bedazzled PJ’s, slippers, anything sparkly $5 happy hour from 4pm-6pm incl house spirits, beers and wines!

Honkas, Potts Point: Lychee Martini on arrival, multiple viewing points for the parade, share plate style feast, live beats from 7PM till late.

The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville: Don Julio rainbow margarita slushie on arrival, an Italian grazing feast of canapés & pizza and 5-hr bottomless beverage package.

The Lass O’Gowrie Hotel, Whickham: Newcastle’s premier hotel supporting local original music and interstate bands. Sit in the beautiful beer garden under the palm trees.

Oxford Hotel, Darlinghurst: From 5pm, Across thre levels with live entertainment, queens, spots, shows and DJs you’ll be entertained from start to finish.

Advertisement The Oxford Tavern, Petersham: Official live viewing, free entry from 7pm, the best queer DJ’s and performers, delicious drinks and partying till wayyyyy late!

Palace Hotel, Broken Hill: Free entry at the Palace Hotel from 6.30pm, official live viewing of parade, fabulous evening hosted by gorgeous drag entertainer.

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney: Since 1933, The Lansdowne Hotel’s been equal parts neighbourhood hangout & no frills Sydney Live Music Institution. Beers, Bands & Pokie Free!

The Rainbow Underground: Free Entry from 5pm, entertainment throughout the night, with the Parade streaming live to our huge screen throughout the evening.

The Shakespeare Hotel, Surry Hills: Iconic Shakespeare Hotel is located in the heartland of Surry Hills, one of the last authentic pubs left in Sydney!

Stonewall Hotel, Darlinghurst: Drink and canapes from 6 – 7.30pm house spirits, beer, wine & Champagne. Seated ticketed event with 1.5 hr food & drink package.

Rex Tamworth and Forum 6 Cinemas, Tamworth: Livestream & events from 6pm, line-up includes fabulous drag host, parade on the big screen, trivia games, surprise performers & speakers.

Taylor’s Rooftop, Sydney: Free entry from 5pm, Rooftop viewing party with fabulous Drag host. $10 donation to Wear It Purple per booked guest.

Universal, Darlinghurst: Free entry from 7pm, Universal is the place to be! Featuring Drag hosts and the all stars of Sydney Drag!

Que Bar, Wagga Wagga: Free entry from 5-7pm, then tickets $15 at the door. Get your glitter on, prizes for best dressed darrrrling.

The Winery, Surry Hills: Camptastic cocktail on arrival, screening the parade broadcast live & loud from 6pm, doors will open to ticket holders at 4pm.

Queensland

Crystalbrook Flynn, Cairns: Free event, RSVP required. 4pm until 9pm, DJ’s and Drag Queens, live entertainment, gourmet food and most importantly – fabulous cocktails!

Advertisement The Wickham Hotel, Fortitude Valley: From 2pm, Bookings are recommended. Live music and donations for LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation accepted as a door charge.

Backbone, East Brisbane: 5pm until midnight, they’ve got you covered with a fix of delectable drag, dance, poetry, fashion, visual art & live DJ.

Victoria

Piano Bar, Bendigo: Free entry from 5-7pm, then tickets $15 at the door. Get your glitter on, prizes for best dressed darrrrling. They have created a fabulous new outdoor space, in the laneway right next door! Located at 264 Hargreaves St, Bendigo.

Piano Bar, Geelong: Piano Bar is Geelong’s home of singalongs, friendship, inclusiveness and fun times. Food, drinks, good times and live piano bar.