—

All-inclusive 3-hour pre-parade party

It’s the ultimate WorldPride pre-parade party, with the perfect location just meters from the parade starting line! Saturday, 25 February 2023, starting at 4.30pm, join us for World Pride in Styles, at ibis Styles Sydney Central on Wentworth Avenue, for an all-inclusive event.

Over a full 3 hours, you can enjoy a cocktail on arrival sponsored by local distillery, BRIX Distillery, followed by free-flowing beverages including spritz, wine and beers, free-flowing canapes, drag queen guest appearances, plus DJ entertainment for the ultimate dance vibes.

From just $190 per person*, this all-inclusive event will ensure you’re hyped up, celebrating and ready to continue dancing alongside the parade!

With a maximum of 200 guests, you’ll have to get in quick to secure your ticket to the pre-parade party with the best location, right in the heart of it all!

T&C’s: $190 per person pre-sale ticket price.