2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Cooper

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Cooper.

As the federal election approaches, the electorate of Cooper (formerly Batman) stands as a representative of progressive politics, where social justice, LGBTQI+ rights, climate action, and economic fairness dominate the conversation.

This year, six candidates are vying for the seat: Tara Burnett (Greens), incumbent MP Ged Kearney (Labor), Stewart Todhunter (Liberal), Kath Larkin (Victorian Socialists), William Turner (One Nation) and Donna Stolzenberg (Legalise Cannabis).

Tara Burnett – Greens for Cooper

A public school teacher and proud trans woman, Tara Burnett moved to Preston in her late twenties and still remembers feeling right at home among the vibrant communities around the 11 and 86 tram lines.

“I fell in love with the area because of the migrant, queer & artistic communities that surrounded it and now I find myself in a position to not just be a part of that but to contribute and help to grow it,” she reflects.

Burnett’s campaign goals are broad, centering on public education, affordable housing, First Nations justice, and halting the expansion of coal and gas projects.

“As a public school teacher, not just defending but repairing and promoting public education is of massive importance to me,” she explains. “Student learning conditions and teacher working conditions have both been allowed to rot and our future deserves better.”

If elected, Burnett would mark quite the significant milestone by becoming the first trans woman elected to Australia’s parliament. “Unlike not only other candidates here in Cooper but indeed anybody who’s ever been elected to parliament at state or federal level anywhere in the country, I’m an out, proud, trans woman.”

Queer advocacy is at the core of her running, with promises to expand bulk-billing to cover much needed gender-affirming healthcare, strengthen anti-discrimination laws, and ensure that LGBTQI+ organisations receive long-term funding instead of unreliable short-term grants.

“It’s unacceptable that many of us have to leave our own communities to access essential healthcare,” Burnett says, acknowledging the many barriers faced by transgender citizens.

She is particularly vocal about defending LGBTQIA+ events and spaces from homophobic hostility, insisting that, “We need to defend our events and communities, not abandon them at the first sign of trouble.”

Burnett’s vision for Cooper also insists on confronting mainstream parties’ failures, particularly around the collapse of the Religious Discrimination bill and instead fighting for LGBTQI+ protection laws.

“If you’re worried about the climate, cost of living, and increased inequality, then you’re not alone. But we can’t keep voting for the same party and expecting different results,” Burnett urges.

Her message to voters is clear: “If you want change, you have to vote for it.”

Ged Kearney – Labor for Cooper

Since 2018, Ged Kearney, the Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care, has represented Cooper, calling it “the privilege of my life”.

And while known for her dedication to health equity, workers’ rights, and climate action, Kearney’s advocacy for LGBTQIA+ communities stands out as a key priority.

“Cooper is home to such a rich and vibrant LGBTIQA+ community. I’m proud to represent them in Parliament and I’ve developed meaningful relationships with local queer organisations here in Melbourne’s north,” Kearney says.

“I have always been and will always be a strong supporter of our LGBTIQA+ communities. LGBTIQA+ issues should never be used as a political football, especially not children. Everyone deserves to feel safe and loved.”

“At a time when LGBTIQA+ rights are under attack around the world, we need to stand together and support our rainbow communities–particularly our trans siblings,” Kearney continues.

“This term saw record investment into LGBTIQA+ health,” Kearney emphasises, “including the first ever National Action Plan…putting Australia on track to eliminate HIV transmission by 2030 and ensuring the rainbow community is counted in the census.”

Kearney also shouts out her collaboration with Attorney General Mark Dreyfus, whose efforts have secured “the toughest laws Australia has ever had against hate crimes–including crimes against someone based on who they are, like their gender or sexual orientation.”

“Let’s keep up the fight!” Kearney declares.

Kath Larkin – Victorian Socialist Alliance

Kath Larkin brings both local roots and radical politics to her campaign. Born and raised in the area–with her first job at Northcote Plaza–she sees Cooper as a richly progressive community deserving of equality and passionate representation.

Larkin’s platform is unapologetically anti-capitalist, focusing on the growing inequality she sees in Australia. “We have more empty homes than homeless people,” she says, calling out the system that “prioritises profit over human need.”

Her campaign proposes redistributing wealth, renaming public landmarks to reflect honesty, and rejecting political privilege—pledging to accept only a sixth-year nurse’ wage if elected.

Larkin, a longtime queer activist, recalls her time in the marriage equality campaign as formative, stating, “We cannot accept second-class status and I will always advocate for full equality.”

She also fervently advocates for increased funding for LGBTQI+ programs, free and accessible gender-affirming healthcare and actively protecting events like drag story time against far-right aggression.

“I will donate the rest of my salary, over $140,000, to grassroots campaigns, including those defending LGBTQI+ rights,” she says, noting the growing need for tangible support as trans communities are increasingly targeted.

From repealing discriminatory religions exemptions to demanding recognition of gender diversity across sectors, her message is clear: queer liberation must be non negotiable.

Larkin stands firmly with those calling for justice, whether it’s climate action, equal wages or defending queer lives. “Your vote can be a message,” she says. “Voting 1 for a socialist lets the major parties know that you want real actionable change”.

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Stewart Todhunter (Liberal) declined to take part in this story. William Turner (One Nation) did not respond by the time of publication. Donna Stolzenberg (Legalise Cannabis) was unavailable for comment due to a family emergency.