2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Wills

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Wills.

As the federal election approaches, the electorate of Wills stands at the intersection of grassroots activism, multicultural vibrancy, and political progressivism. For many in its LGBTQIA+ communities, the stakes feel personal—housing security, trans rights, gender-affirming healthcare, and the protection of queer spaces are on the ballot.

This year’s candidates include Dr. Samantha Ratnam (Greens), Sue Bolton (Socialist Alliance), Peter Khalil (Labor), Owen Miller (Fusion), Margee Glover (Legalise Cannabis), Rachel Versteegen (Libertarian), Jeff Kidney (Liberal), and Bruce Stevens (One Nation).

Samantha Ratnam – Greens

Dr. Samantha Ratnam is no stranger to Wills—she’s called it home for over 15 years and proudly describes it as “the most progressive electorate in the country.” A former Merri-bek councillor and current leader of the Victorian Greens, Ratnam brings deep grassroots experience and a fierce commitment to tackling inequality in all its forms.

In her campaign, which has already knocked on over 60,000 doors, Ratnam says residents are loud and clear: they want action on the cost of living, housing, and climate change. But at the heart of her vision lies a strong, unwavering pledge to protect and uplift LGBTQIA+ communities—especially as anti-queer and anti-trans sentiment continues to rise globally and locally.

“I will vocally and visibly stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community at every opportunity,” Ratnam says. After anti-trans hate mail was sent to Wills residents during the campaign, she responded with compassion and commitment: “I’m deeply sorry our precious trans community is being used in this way.”

Ratnam supports fully publicly funded, gender-affirming healthcare, stronger anti-discrimination protections, and dedicated funding for local queer organisations and events—including co-hosting a drag brunch with her campaign team. “I challenge anyone to try and stop us,” she proclaims.

With a background in social work and decades of public service, Ratnam’s campaign centers on a simple promise: to elevate the voices of Wills’ most vulnerable—queer, trans, and all—with policy, presence, and pride.

Sue Bolton – Socialist Alliance

Sue Bolton isn’t new to standing up—whether it’s in council chambers or on the streets. The Socialist Alliance candidate for Wills brings her activism into the spotlight with a clear commitment to queer rights, social justice, and anti-capitalist values.

Wills is a progressive electorate with a rich mix of working-class, migrant, Muslim, and LGBTQIA+ communities. Bolton believes the electorate deserves leadership that reflects its diversity and pushes beyond tokenism. Her platform? Bold. She’s calling for massive investment in public housing, full public ownership of essential services, and a radical shift in government spending—away from military alliances and into health, education, and community welfare.

When it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights, Sue walks the talk. She’s stood alongside queer communities at solidarity rallies and defends events like Drag Story Time, criticising councils that cave to far-right pressure. “We need to resist all attempts to cancel queer events,” she says. Her support for publicly funded gender-affirming healthcare, paid transition leave, and inclusive education shows a real plan—not just lip service.

Her track record as a Merri-bek councillor backs her up: she’s advocated for local LGBTQIA+ orgs and vows to continue that work federally. For trans and intersex folks, she supports easier ID changes, affirming housing, and broader public education.

Sue Bolton is a candidate who believes liberation is intersectional—and that queer justice isn’t optional, it’s urgent.

Owen Miller – Fusion Party

Owen Miller brings an engineer’s mind and a progressive heart to the race for Wills. After years in the US startup world, the Brunswick local sees Australia’s inner north as fertile ground for bold ideas—especially those that uplift marginalised communities.

Miller’s pitch? Tackle problems at the root, not with political band-aids. “Major parties distract you with surface-level fixes. Fusion is about bold, risk-taking ideas that actually solve the big stuff—climate, housing, mental health,” he says.

For queer voters, that means concrete policies with long-overdue impact. Fusion’s housing stance addresses structural barriers that disproportionately affect LGBTQI+ people—like high homelessness rates and low home ownership.

Miller also champions gender-affirming care, arguing that a universal basic income would give queer folks the freedom to explore identity without sacrificing financial stability.

He’s not one for culture war distractions either. “Anti-drag protests and transphobia thrive because people are tuned out of real politics,” Miller says. “Fusion wants governance people can engage with, not shout over.”

Fusion’s platform includes mental health in Medicare—for both trans people and, as Miller pointedly notes, the anti-trans campaigners themselves. It’s all part of a vision where inclusive policy, transparent tech, and community-driven solutions intersect.

“I want to bring curiosity back to politics,” he says. “We’re lucky to live here. Let’s build something better on that foundation.”

Margee Glover – Legalise Cannabis

Long-time Wills resident Margee Glover isn’t just running for office — she’s fighting for a greener future rooted in fairness and compassion.

Having spent over 25 years immersed in Wills’ vibrant community, Glover brings lived experience and a voice to the race as a proud member of a second-generation LGBTQI+ family. “I see you, I value you, and I will stand with you,” she says, vowing to push for full protection towards the trans community amid rising global hostility.

A Legalise Cannabis Party candidate, Glover’s platform reaches far beyond drug reform. She’s deeply committed to harm reduction, affordable housing, environmental protection, and ensuring gender-affirming healthcare is ”never out of reach.”

She envisions a Wills where diverse communities thrive, with inclusive public spaces, mental health support, and flourishing local arts. “Their work is vital, and it needs to be valued accordingly,” she says of local LGBTQI+ groups, pledging to advocate for greater funding and recognition.

Glover also vows to protect events, like drag storytime, by working closely with councils and law enforcement. “Your stories matter, and your celebrations will not be silenced by fear or bigotry.”

For voters disillusioned with politics-as-usual, Glover offers a rallying cry: “This election is a chance to vote for bold ideas and real action — for justice, for health, for equity, and yes, for legal cannabis.”

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Rachel Versteegen was unavailable to respond by the time of publication.

Peter Khalil (Labor), Jeff Kidney (Liberal), and Bruce Stevens (One Nation) declined to take part in this story.