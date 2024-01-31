Australia’s Most Unique Queer Festival: FabALICE, At Our Nation’s Sacred Red Centre

There are only a tiny handful of events in the queer calendar that are so quintessentially and joyfully Australian, you literally couldn’t find them anywhere else in the world.

Bushdances, tick. Drag sausage sizzles, tick. But surely the most unique, wouldn’t-happen-anywhere-else-on-this-earth, is the dazzling fabALICE festival. Big fat pink glitter-filled tick.

fabALICE is a totally distinctive four-day showcase of drag, family and cabaret events that celebrate the inclusivity and diversity of our glorious nation’s sacred Red Centre – Alice Springs.

From March 7 to 10, 2024, experience a spectacular collection of comedy, cabaret, music and drag shows, bringing people together to experience our rich arts, culture and entertainment. Book a 4-day weekend pass or pick up show tickets at www.fabalice.com

And when we say shows – you’ll be experiencing jaw-dropping choreographed dance shows. They’ll be performed in the stunning, hazy dry-heat backdrop of one of the most striking landscapes on earth – the delicious contrast of the red earth and the almost unfeasibly blue sky. Imagine the photos!

And when we say comedy, we’re talking the national treasure that is the dykonic big-venue headliner Geraldine Hickey, whose dry delivery and outrageous content will have you clutching your stomachs.

Meanwhile, Australia’s most exciting band Electric Fields will be performing! ARIA-winning and Australia Decides Eurovision runners-up, the Vogue magazines mainstays will be bringing flair, beats and much-loved songs.

National sweetheart, West End leading lady, talented singer, charismatic performer and our community’s hugest champion Rhonda Burchmore will be bringing you songs and cabaret that’d sell out London shows.

The outstanding talent includes DJs, drag queens and lesbian icons. We’re talking: The Huxleys, Estelle, DJ Jacqui Cunningham, Victoria Mami, Donnie Piccolo, Consantina Bush, – Cerulean and Ru Paul Down Under runner-up plus DragNationAUS winner Kween Kong.

One of the best things about this outstanding festival is its connection to First Nations culture, given its location. From drag queen dresses to the talent itself, you’ll see a festival infused with Indigenous art, history and culture. So you’ll see spectacular performances from Miss First Nations, Mis Ellaneous, Estelle and Drag Territory.

In addition to drag queens, you’ll also see drag kings – including Melbourne’s own inimitable Freddie Merkin, bringing you boylesque to counterbalance the burlesque.

Whilst some LGBTQI events stay similar each year, fabALICE has grown and evolved since its inception. The idea in itself was wild and bold – follow in the footsteps of iconic Australian queer film Priscilla of the Desert and take a bunch of the country’s best drag, in one its most iconic and yet unlikely venues, mirroring the hilarity and contrasts of the film.

This year is really going to be extra special and, if you’ve never been before, it’s the year for you to go. Why? 2024 is the year our Priscilla, the nation’s other sweetheart, turns dirty thirty. Can you think of a better reason to follow in her hallowed heels in a pilgrimage to our nation’s Red Centre to mark a truly momentous milestone? No, neither can we. This year, there’ll be a Priscilla Bar Festival Hub in ode to the iconic flick itself. Three strawberry daiquiris and a beer, please, fabulous barperson!

Silver ribbons of fabric and pink buses will feature heavily in all the varied and exciting events, which will include a special dress-up screening of the film itself and the much-loved Priscilla Street Parade where we really give the locals something to gawp at! There’ll be a Priscilla Pet Parade too for your pooches and other beloved animals. The Priscilla after-party is, of course, called I Love the Nightlife. It’s the Saturday night disco that follows the show-stopper, Electric Fields under the stars. What a night!

The next day includes a drag queen recovery brunch, drag queen bingo and, naturally, a Desert Holiday Pool Party. Well, it wouldn’t be a queer festival without a post-party after-party recovery-party and a pool party, now would it?

It’s the perfect way to both keep the summer party going, but also to experience a totally different pace, vibe and atmosphere as you recover and replenish at this soulfully rejuvenating place.

Also on this year’s action-packed line up: Budget Barbie Camper Town Tours, Community celebration stage show, night markets, Drag Queen Storytime and a Priscilla Family Fun Day complete with actual Drag Races (in heels! This we gotta see) and a Diversity Forum.

Committee Chair Stuart Ord said “the FabALICE committee and dedicated volunteers have been working tirelessly to put together a festival that includes something for everyone and will attract visitors from across Australia to the biggest pride after party in the desert. We also thank Jaytex as our festival naming sponsor and thank all of our participating sponsors who have supported us for years to make this not-for-profit event grow and be possible. ”

Don’t miss out. Book today: www.fabalice.com



