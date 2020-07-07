—

Anthony Defina, the owner of House of Priscilla, opened his store 21 years ago to extend his passion for creating costumes and clothes.

While many celebrities have walked through its doors, Sam Smith just to name one, Anthony believes in treating everyone the same.

“I think the highlight is the diversity,” he said.

“We have families coming in with their children then you have drag queens on the other side of the shop, and no one blinks an eye at it.

While things have been tough for House of Priscilla, Anthony knows the decisions made to prioritise public health were the right ones.

“We have a lot of regular customers, then we get international people coming and people coming in for the first time to do dress up… this has dropped off,” he said. “But, I encourage everyone to stay safe and follow the government’s guidelines because this is not over.”

Ph: 9286 3023

1/47 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

www.houseofpriscilla.com.au