Marc Kuzma, also known as Claire de Lune, owns Claire’s Kitchen on Oxford Street and said he is confident they can survive anything after batting through the current crisis.

“My passion is food and entertainment. I always try to manage and create an environment where I can use both.”

Marc said they had to adapt fast when they were forced to shut down and farewell staff.

“We lost 12 staff, but we kept two on full wages,” he said.

“We started doing takeaway and home delivery. I never thought our food was suitable for that, but we made it happen.”

Marc credited his loyal clientele with helping the business get through the other side, with some customers making sure to order meals two or three times a week.

He added it was very humbling to see how much people care.

“Right through the crisis, I was doing a little video or Claire was doing a little music video, every day to keep everyone entertained and people are still asking for them,” Marc said. “Thank you to everyone. The support meant a lot.”

Claire’s Kitchen

Ph: 9283 1891

35 Oxford St, Surry Hills

www.claireskitchen.com.au