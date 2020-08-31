—

2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for many people in the LGBTQI community. Thankfully though this is a very supportive community and a pair of organisations are coming together to help support those organisations, charities and individuals doing it the hardest.

ANZ and Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras have officially opened applications for their combined national LGBTQI community grants program today.

The ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program aims to increase support and inclusivity for the LGBTQI community nationwide by providing grants of up to $10,000 to LGBTQI not-for-profit community organisations, charities and individuals.

ANZ Executive Sponsor of the Pride Network and ANZ Chief Finance Officer, Michelle Jablko said, “As advocates of diversity, inclusion and respect, ANZ is proud to launch the program for the third consecutive year, continuing to show our unwavering support for Australia’s LGBTQI community.

“We hope the 2020 grants can help more groups and individuals thrive in different ways and we look forward to seeing these take place throughout the year.”

The ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program provides financial funding for a wide range of purposes including Education and Training, Creation, Arts and Culture, and Community Development. To date, 30 grants have been given out since 2018 totalling $200,000.

“The program highlights the incredible work of organisations and individuals across sports, arts, music, mental health, wellbeing and beyond and we look forward to supporting those who do so much to enrich the lives of our LBGTQI community.”

Applications for ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants are open from today, September 1 until October 3, with successful applicants announced the week commencing the November 16, 2020.

To apply and find out more information, visit ​www.anz.com/mardigrasgrants​.