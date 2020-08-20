The Gender Centre supports trans and gender expressive people at every stage of their journey as they explore their authentic sense of self. This includes support pre, mid, and post-transition. The organisation provides countless services including, counselling, accommodation services within the gender centre, rural and regional support and the transgender anti-violence project amongst others.
How to get in touch?
Call (02) 9519 7599 during business hours 9am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday or head to www.gendercentre.org.au
