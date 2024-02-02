Hollywood Quarter: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

Once upon a time, this micro-precinct was a film industry hub. Today, the Hollywood Quarter offers five-star dining, a hip crowd, live music, art and local pubs, all contained within classic architecture and neon-lit streets.

Situated between Darlinghurst and Central Station, HQ is the inner-city’s sweetheart. Rise and shine to your morning brew at Corduroy Cafe or relish a rooftop breakfast at A.P House’s fresh bakery, atop the Paramount House Hotel.

Notice the distinct street style of locals and be inspired to freshen up your wardrobe at Big Trouble on Goulburn Street. Then catch a film at the Golden Age Cinema and Bar, a restored art deco gem, which plays cult classics and new releases year-round.

As the sun sets, the streets become a buffet of acclaimed restaurants. You can choose to feast straight from Firedoor’s flaming grill; savour the fresh Italian flavours of Pellegrino2000, or appreciate the quality cuisine of Poly.

Nel offers a native Australian menu and The Rover presents food inspired by the coastal fare of the British Isles. Kiln, on the 18th floor, offers fusion food and unbeatable views.

Chin Chin’s menu is a “riotous collision of casual South East Asian cuisine” and Tio’s Cerveceria serves scrumptious Mexican food and margaritas, with a lively crowd to match.

If you’re looking to find your spotlight, boogie on down to Alberto’s Lounge or jive along to classic tunes at Hotel “Harpoon” Harry or live bands at the Hollywood Hotel.

Modern dance hits at the retro Soda Factory or Butter come with happy-hour specials. If it’s a good night’s sleep you need, settle in at the charming Ace Hotel Sydney, or kick back in the spacious studio-turned-hotel of Paramount House.

This cosy area is a short stroll to the CBD and Oxford St, and is near accessible transport options, allowing for quick trips to Sydney’s iconic coastlines and hipster sister suburbs by bus, train or light rail.

Get into all the glitz and glamour with a trip to the Hollywood Quarter. Visit www.hqsydney.com online, or on social media @hqsydney