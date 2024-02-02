KXQ: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

The Kings Cross Quarter (KXQ) is an exciting neon playground with a bustling nightlife scene that includes small bars, speakeasies, pubs, clubs and restaurants.

This precinct blends the old with the new and caters to a young, fun crowd. Walking through the busy cityscape, you’ll be greeted by the huge red and white Coca-Cola billboard at the very top of William Street.

Check out the heritage architecture, the busy KX strip and explore cosy side streets and alleyway hideouts – you’ll soon discover an array of eateries to suit your taste.

Nothing beats the thriving cafe culture throughout the KXQ. Wake to the fresh scents of juice and roasted coffee as you settle into Ken’s Continental open-air coffee bar, or enjoy the popular grounds at Primary.

Whether you indulge in breakfast or brunch, Bayswater Road, Kellett and Roslyn Streets are lined with options to revive the body and soul.

As each hour passes, fresh lunch spots open their doors to offer culinary trips across the globe. Nosedive into the Middle Eastern feasts at Ezra, visit the contemporary Indian restaurant Raja to keep your taste buds dancing, or go from bowl to bowl at Bones Ramen.

Authentic Italian fare can be had at House Bistrot, Caffe Roma and Acqua E Farina. Mexican feasts await at Sonora and Chulla. These restaurants have a strong rapport with customers, and are forming the latest legacy of the KXQ.

As the night creeps in, you won’t have a problem finding late-night libations and atmospheric bars.

Where to start? Enjoy aperitif at Piccolo Bar, Spanish tapas and wines at Bar Lucia or kick back at Dean’s Lounge with its vintage jukebox and retro feel. Finish the night with all-Australian cocktails at Dulcie’s.

If your vice is a dance-floor, you’ll find great clubs located here too. Groove in the classic club lounges of La Di Darts and the retro Sussudio or to the pumping bass from the live music at the Flamingos or modern club hits at Cult.

Other long-standing institutions that provide pub feeds and the milieu of urban culture include the multi-levelled Kings Cross Hotel and the Potts Point Hotel.

With so much to see, taste and do, you might not find time for sleeping. But if you do want a good night’s rest, there’s plenty of boutique accommodation in the area.

