Oxford Street: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

The beating heart of Sydney’s Queer community, the world-famous Oxford Street is a rainbow-filled display of progress and love within the city. Take a step along the Golden Mile, learn the history of this iconic precinct and indulge yourself in what is up for offer.

This thoroughfare between the CBD and Bondi Junction holds plenty of places to explore. It is easily accessible through bus routes from either direction or a short walk from Museum Station, just one stop past Central Station.

The gay district lies at the western end of the street, between Hyde Park and Taylor Square, marked by its incredible Rainbow Crossing – perfect for prideful photo opportunities.

This section of the strip holds various Queer-centric clubs, bars, eateries and shops awaiting your presence.

Jump-start your day with a shot of espresso at Little Ox Café, and for a more indulgent breaky, take a seat at Casper’s Cafe in the Oxford Village.

Once you’re fed and ready, explore the shopping experience awaiting along the street. From frocks to jocks, vintage to designer, you’ll walk away with a new closet filled with boutique items that line the strip.

Be sure to explore the multiple gay saunas and bathhouses throughout the street. The popular Sydney Sauna is the place to kick back, relax and play. And the recently refurbished Bodyline Spa and Sauna is connected to one of Sydney’s longest-running gay nightclubs, ARQ.

Once you’ve reset, it’s time to dine and dance the night away. For more intimate meetings, meet at the multi-levelled Columbian Hotel. If you’re ready to take to the dancefloor head-on, Palms On Oxford is a fabulous dive bar that will transport you with its iconic tracks from the 80s and 90s.

No matter what you desire, find your sanctuary along the glorious Oxford Street.