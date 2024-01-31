Rainbow Precinct: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

Follow the beckoning lights and pulsing beat to the vibrant Rainbow Precinct. Made up of the colourful Taylor Square, and the radiant Oxford Street, the Precinct holds a trove of unique experiences for all those who visit.

Being the path of the annual Mardi Gras Parade, attracting thousands of visitors each year, the party continues all year long with spectacular services and glorious nightlife awaiting your presence. Whether you are looking for fabulous frocks, scrumptious bites or a sturdy dancefloor, you’ll be treated to some of the best hospitality Sydney has to offer.

Along these picturesque streets, with beautiful architecture draped in the spectrums of the rainbow, discover a plethora of stylish cafes, decadent sweet treats and blooming florists.

For coffee connoisseurs, visit Lumiere Cafe for your morning brews. Or, if you’re more of a late riser, bottomless Brunch at Dead Ringer provides a boozy wake-up call.

During the day, be caught in a shopping affair with a variety of retailers ready to serve! Sharpen your reading skills at The Bookshop, an impeccable library filled to the brim with the best Queer media.

Slip into some new party gear at the iconic House of Priscilla, the quintessential costume supermarket. Snag a new bowtie for that birthday suit at Daly Male, Aussie Boys and Teamm8 for more casual attire. And if leather and latex are more your preference, Sax Fetish has got you covered.

Many shops have a decadelong legacy with the community, so let it be known, you will be in good hands. As the night settles in, the streets will resonate with the harmonious sound of music and heels stomping the pavement.

Oxford is the home of Queer nightlife, offering plenty of action seven days a week. Be greeted by the fabulous Kings, Queens and friendly community at the numerous pubs and clubs.

Wine and dine at incredible bars, including the long-standing Oxford Hotel, The Beacham, Burdekin Hotel, Beresford and The Riley Hotel. Indulge in French Cuisine and Cabaret entertainment at Claire’s Kitchen. And boogie beside drag artists all night long at the Stonewall Hotel, Kinselas and Universal.

The array of experiences, from delectable dining to thrilling performances, can not be understated. The precinct remains sacred ground to the community.

From the historic Mardi Gras party and protest down Oxford Street in 1978, to its perseverance through lockouts and the pandemic, it remains a safe haven for LGBTQI people and allies.

Its extensive history of triumphs and troubles is encased within the Qtopia Museum. From February, you can follow the journey of Sydney’s fight for Equality, at the historic site on Forbes Street.

Next door at the National Art School, there are regular exhibitions from local Queer artists, providing further insight into the blossoming community. Each year, the precinct continues to thrive.

With collective support from Governments and local community, this beautiful space will continue to foster Queer equality. Join in on all the fun, and let glamour and love reign supreme!

Visit the Rainbow Precinct online at www.rainbowprecinct.com.au, and on social media @rainbowprecinct