“I wasn’t the original owner – and at the time that Eagle Leather started there were lots of lingerie shops which focused on making women feel more positive about their sexuality, but there was nothing like that for men.”

Eagle Leather have been serving the Melbourne BDSM community for 26 years, however as owner BJ tells Star Observer, the business is much more than just an adult store.

“We are very much a community store and very much community focused, I can think back to days working in other retail environments and the customer base being completely different. People are coming in here with a good energy, they are very supportive and loyal.”

Like many independent business’s the effects of COVID-19 have been keenly felt – with retail along with many other sectors experiencing significant strains. However, for Eagle Leather it has not all been doom and gloom.

“However, there are so many people at home in isolation that have a lot more time to explore different products. So that’s really helping us out a lot.

“There is a lot more acceptance of buying adult products these days, there is no way near as much stigma, we are really experiencing that with supply and demand.”

BJ concludes our interviewing by imploring the community to support venues and other queer owned business around Melbourne, “Once COVID is over, people need to get out and support venues… We need people to be mindful of how tough venues are doing. As a retailer, at least we have some form of revenue, but there are venues out there I don’t know how they are getting through it.”

EAGLE LEATHER

Ph: 9417 2100

80 Hoddle St, Abbotsford.

www.eagleleather.com.au